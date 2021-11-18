ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
South African rand falls on Turkey contagion, SARB rate signals

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand fell on Thursday, hurt by contagion from a sharp drop in the Turkish lira and signals from the domestic central bank that interest rate increases will probably be slower than markets have priced in.

At 1517 GMT, the rand traded at 15.7050 against the dollar, around 1.4% weaker than its previous close.

The South African Reserve Bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, which would normally support the rand, but some traders focused on the gradual rate path the monetary policy committee appeared to favour.

"The pace of policy tightening will likely be much slower than what the market had priced for," said Kieran Siney, co-head of financial markets at ETM Analytics.

Razia Khan at Standard Chartered said the rand was weakening in sympathy with the lira, which plunged more than 3% after Turkey's central bank defied inflation of 20% to slash interest rates by another 100 basis points.

Johannesburg-listed stocks dipped, with the All-share index closing down 0.11% at 70,867 points.

Financial services group Investec was an outlier, rising 1.9% after it reported a more than two-fold rise in profit and said it would distribute a 15% stake in asset manager NinetyOne to shareholders.

The yield on the government's 2030 bond dipped 1 basis point to 9.455%, reflecting a slightly firmer price.

