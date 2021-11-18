ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold on the back foot as markets await central banks' inflation response

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as investors remained torn over how fast the US Federal Reserve will taper its monetary stimulus and raise interest rates after the recent strong inflation data out of the United States.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,863.70 per ounce by 1226 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,866.10.

The US dollar paused for breath, slipping back from a 16-month peak as traders assessed whether its recent surge was starting to stall. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

"We've had a decent rise to the upside and yields are a bit firmer so that could be actually pushing gold prices down," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"At the moment it's very uncertain what the Fed policy is likely to be. Given the direction of recent economic data and Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard's comments, gold is in a holding pattern before the next Fed meeting."

St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard on Tuesday said the Fed should "tack in a more hawkish direction" over its next couple of meetings.

Spot gold may revisit $1,876.90; pullback surprisingly shallow

Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation, has gained on the back a surge in consumer prices in the US and Europe. But that has also bolstered bets for early interest rate hikes, which would increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

"Until the Fed actually signals an accelerated taper, gold should hold its current $1,850 and $1,875 range with the potential appointment of Lael Brainard as the new Fed Chair, considered a super dove, likely to push it above $1,875," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Silver fell 0.2% to $24.99 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.3% to $1,060.07 per ounce, while palladium dipped 1% to $2,166.07.

Gold Prices Spot gold

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold on the back foot as markets await central banks' inflation response

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK

LHC directs 50% of private employees to work as smog blankets Lahore

Appreciation run ends: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $381 million

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

Over 6.8mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 70 YoY: PCGA

Oil near six-week low as China readies crude reserve release

Mohammad Amir tests positive for Covid, will miss Abu Dhabi T10 League

Read more stories