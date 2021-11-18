ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

  • Govt has also removed Rizvi's name from Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act
BR Web Desk 18 Nov 2021

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, reported Aaj News on Thursday.

Last week, the government removed Rizvi's name from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, it was reported on Thursday.

The Punjab Home Department has also issued a notification to this effect. Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021.

Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule

“Now therefore, name of Hafiz Muhammad Saad s/o Khadim Hussain is, hereby, deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 with immediate effect,” the notification read.

Earlier, the federal government removed the name of TLP from the list of proscribed organisations on the recommendation of the Punjab provincial government.

TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after half of its demands fulfilled by govt

Although both TLP and government have kept mum over the details of the agreement, Business Recorder learnt that major highlights of the 11-point agreement include: TLP would not resort to violence or challenge the writ of the state, it would be restored as a political party with the removal of the ban, cases against its leaders and workers would be quashed, they would be released from jails and the names of its leaders/workers placed in Fourth Schedule would be removed.

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

The TLP has also withdrawn from its demand regarding the expulsion of the French envoy after receiving assurances that government would not oppose, in the courts, the release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi, the sources said.

“The issue of French envoy expulsion would be debated in the Parliament and whatever decision the Parliament takes regarding French envoy shall be acceptable to TLP,” said a renowned religious figure, on strict condition of anonymity.

Noted cleric Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, who was instrumental in the agreement between TLP and government, indicated last Sunday that TLP would soon function as a political party.

TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

