ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nigeria's economy rises in Q3 as mass COVID-19 vaccination looms

Reuters Updated 18 Nov 2021

ABUJA: Nigeria's economy grew just over 4% in the third quarter, the statistics office said on Thursday, lifted by higher oil prices, as the country targets mass COVID-19 vaccination from this month.

Growth rose for the fourth consecutive quarter ending Sept. 30, after a COVID-19-induced recession. Inflation fell for the seventh straight month in October, less than a week before the central bank makes a decision on interest rates.

"The prospect of full recovery is glaring ... provided we sustain the performance," Simon Harry, head of National Bureau of Statistics said.

Nigeria had been grappling with low growth before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a recession and created large financing gaps, including dollar shortages and inflation.

It has relied on ad-hoc measures to maintain external liquidity, Fitch said on Monday, with recent dollar loans helping to boost reserves. A renewed downturn in oil prices and a reserves depletion would be negative for ratings, it said.

Rising oil prices, Nigeria's main export, have also helped. Production of oil, which accounts for around two-thirds of Nigerian government revenue and 90% of its foreign exchange reserves, dropped to 1.57 million barrels per day in the third quarter.

The World Bank has said Nigeria's growth lags the rest of sub-Saharan Africa. Its economy is estimated to grow up to 3% this year, with increased vaccinations against coronavirus.

Africa's most-populous country has a goal to vaccinate more than half of its 200 million population to reach herd immunity. To date, only 2.9% of those eligible to get vaccines have been inoculated.

COVID 19 Nigeria's economy Nigeria's GDP Nigeria's inflation COVID doses

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Nigeria's economy rises in Q3 as mass COVID-19 vaccination looms

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK

LHC directs 50% of private employees to work as smog blankets Lahore

Appreciation run ends: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

Over 6.8mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 70 YoY: PCGA

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

Read more stories