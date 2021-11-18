ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
ASC 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.73%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGGL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
GGL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
KEL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 36.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
NETSOL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.84%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 25.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
WTL 2.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -21.33 (-0.45%)
BR30 20,237 Decreased By ▼ -297.71 (-1.45%)
KSE100 46,071 Decreased By ▼ -123.6 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,866 Decreased By ▼ -86.01 (-0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Nov 18, 2021
Markets

Palm oil futures slip on weaker crude

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday, erasing gains from the previous session as crude prices weakened, but upbeat outlooks on exports and output limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 23 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 4,876 ringgit ($1,166.79) during early trade.

The contract had climbed 2.3% in the previous session.

Fundamentals

US oil was under pressure, adding to an overnight plunge on a Reuters report that the United States was asking major oil consumers like China and Japan to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves to lower prices.

Palm climbs 2% on weaker ringgit, slowing output

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Production in Malaysia is expected to slow down as the peak season ends and the moonsoon season brings in more rainfall.

Exports from the world's second largest producer during Nov. 1-15 jumped as much as 29% from the month before, cargo surveyors said this week.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 1.2%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,962 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 5,048 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

