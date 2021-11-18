ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
ASC 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGGL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
KEL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 36.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
NETSOL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.45%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -21.04 (-0.44%)
BR30 20,247 Decreased By ▼ -288.27 (-1.4%)
KSE100 46,083 Decreased By ▼ -111.68 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,870 Decreased By ▼ -81.61 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Soybeans fall from 6-week peak, export demand caps losses

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

CANBERRA: US soybean futures edged lower on Thursday, falling from a six-week high touched in the previous session, with strong demand for US supplies providing a floor to losses.

Wheat moved higher, drawing support from concerns about global supplies, while corn slipped.

The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1% at $12.76-1/2 a bushel, as of 0335 GMT, having firmed 2.1% on Wednesday when prices hit Sept. 30 high of $12.89 a bushel.

Despite edging lower amid a broad commodity sell-off, analysts and traders said fundamentals remain bullish.

"The USDA overnight reported strong export numbers, that will limit the downside," said a Melbourne-based grains trader, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Wheat, corn, soy sag as traders await US crop report

Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the fourth trading day in a row the government has announced a soybean deal.

Corn futures were down 0.3% at $5.73-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.7% in the previous session.

Wheat futures were up 0.3% at $8.24-3/4 a bushel, having closed 2.8% higher on Wednesday when prices hit a Dec 2012 high of $8.44 a bushel.

Wheat, analysts said is drawing support from uncertainty over global supplies.

Algeria will take a substantial amount of Russian wheat in an import purchase of between 700,000 and 800,000 tonnes. Additionally, Egypt and the Philippines booked deals to buy wheat while Turkey issued a tender for supplies.

The increased demand comes as Russia moves to limit exports and uncertainty over production in the United States.

soybean crop US soybean futures soybean prices

