ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
ASC 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGGL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 31.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.26%)
KEL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 36.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
NETSOL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.45%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 25.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -20.11 (-0.42%)
BR30 20,253 Decreased By ▼ -281.88 (-1.37%)
KSE100 46,083 Decreased By ▼ -110.95 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,869 Decreased By ▼ -82.72 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore gloom sends China benchmark price to 1-year low

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

Iron ore futures in China sank on Thursday to a fresh one-year low, dragged down by a gloomy demand outlook for steel products and raw materials in the world's biggest steel producer.

The most-traded iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slumped as much as 4.6% to 514 yuan ($80.62) a tonne, falling for a fifth consecutive session to its lowest level since Nov. 9, 2020.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's front-month December contract dropped 2.9% to $86.20 a tonne.

"The price of iron ore has not yet bottomed out," analysts at Zhongzhou Futures Co Ltd wrote in a weekly note, citing continuing steel production curbs in China in line with its decarbonisation goals and the turmoil in the country's property sector.

Iron ore on course for fifth weekly fall

"The profit of some steel mills turned negative, and the steel mills switched from administrative restriction of production to active maintenance," they said.

China's monthly steel production has been falling since July after seeing a double-digit growth in the first half of the year, as strict output controls and curbs on power usage dented both supply and demand.

The country's crude steel output in January-October totalled 877.05 million tonnes, down 0.7% on an annual basis.

Rising iron ore supply, with imported materials stocked at Chinese ports swelling to a 31-month high of 147.60 million tonnes last week, according to SteelHome consultancy data, also added to the pressure on prices.

Benchmark 62%-grade iron ore's spot price in China stood at $90.50 a tonne on Wednesday, hovering near an 18-month low of $90 hit on Monday as downstream demand remained weak.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3%, while hot-rolled coil climbed 0.9%. Stainless steel fell 1.5%.

Dalian coking coal slipped 0.9%, extending losses as supply concerns eased, while coke gained 2.9%.

iron ore futures iron ore prices iron ore export iron ore industry

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore gloom sends China benchmark price to 1-year low

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Read more stories