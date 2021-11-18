ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
ASC 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGGL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 31.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.26%)
KEL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 36.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
NETSOL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.45%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 25.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -20.11 (-0.42%)
BR30 20,253 Decreased By ▼ -281.88 (-1.37%)
KSE100 46,083 Decreased By ▼ -110.95 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,869 Decreased By ▼ -82.72 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

Spain's Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title on Wednesday, defeating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

After trading breaks early in the match, the sixth seed chipped away at Kontaveit's defences to convert on break point in the seventh game, as the Estonian put up four double faults throughout the first set, got roughly half of her first serves in and struggled with errors.

Playing in the biggest match of her career, Kontaveit regained her composure in the second set, converting on break point in the seventh game.

But she could not retain the momentum as the two-time Grand Slam winner refused to give in, firing off a mighty forehand winner in the 10th game to level the score and keep the set going.

Muguruza, who won nearly 70% of her first-serve points across the entire match, again broke Kontaveit's serve to clinch the affair, crumpling to the court with her hands over her face before greeting her opponent for a hug at the net.

"I remember when (WTA CEO Steve Simon) and I were in the US Open and he told me that Guadalajara could be a possibility for the Finals and I was like 'Oh my God, I have to make it,' and look now, we're here," said Muguruza, before hoisting the Billie Jean King Trophy in front of an adoring crowd.

"For me it was a dream come true to play here."

It was Muguruza's fourth appearance at the season-ending finals and her first in the championship match. Her win gave Spain its first-ever WTA Finals title and will see her end the year as the world number three when the rankings are updated on Monday.

She won in Chicago last month and defeated Czech Barbora Krejcikova in March's Dubai final for her biggest title since picking up her second major title at Wimbledon in 2017.

Garbine Muguruza Anett Kontaveit WTA Finals title

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Read more stories