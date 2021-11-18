ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
ASC 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGGL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
KEL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 36.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
NETSOL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.45%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -21.04 (-0.44%)
BR30 20,247 Decreased By ▼ -288.27 (-1.4%)
KSE100 46,083 Decreased By ▼ -111.68 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,870 Decreased By ▼ -81.61 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Reuters Updated 18 Nov 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The heads of state of China and Israel spoke by phone for the first time ever Wednesday, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog raising Iran’s nuclear programme in a call with China’s Xi Jinping.

China and Israel established diplomatic relations in 1992, 44 years after the Jewish state’s creation, and Israeli presidents have visited China since.

But according to Herzog’s office, Wednesday saw “the first-ever phone call between the presidents of China and Israel”.

The Israeli presidency is a largely ceremonial role, with most executive authority held by the prime minister.

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

But in his call with Xi, Herzog addressed Iran’s nuclear programme, one of Israel’s top national security priorities.

Herzog “emphasised the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons capability” and accused the Islamic republic of “undermining regional stability in the Middle East,” his office said. His call with Xi came ahead of the resumption on November 29 of nuclear talks in Vienna, stalled since June. The talks aim to revive a 2015 deal that offered Tehran relief from sanctions in exchange for major curbs on its nuclear activities.

The US unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 under the administration of former president Donald Trump.

China Israel Xi Jinping Isaac Herzog Iran’s nuclear programme

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Read more stories