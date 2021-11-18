Fawad praises parliament for ‘unprecedented’ legislation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the Parliament has made unprecedented legislation, passing bill linked to protect the basic rights of the citizens, and holding free and fair elections besides ensuring provision of vote to nine million overseas Pakistanis.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House on Wednesday, the information minister, who was flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, said that the opposition parties suffered a defeat, which they (the opposition) would remember for a long time.

To a question, the minister said that anything could be challenged in a court of law, but this unprecedented legislation is difficult to be challenged.

He said that every effort has been made by treasury benches to reach a consensus with the opposition on electoral reforms and adopt the bill unanimously but the opposition played a negative role in the legislation process.

The opposition opposed the government’s offer of negotiation on electoral reforms, but now they should leave their stubbornness and come forward for talks on important issues, he said.

To a question, the minister said that the government and its allies had 223 members in the joint sitting, while the number of opposition was far less.

He said today’s legislations will ensure provision of vote to nine million overseas Pakistanis and protection of rights of women and children. He said special courts for women and children will be set up.

The minister said that, once again it has been proved that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the largest political party in the country.

The minister said that members of the National Assembly and the Senate belonging to the PTI and allies have reposed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further said that ‘Nawaz Sharif and company’ did not play cricket without ‘their umpires’, adding that their politics were nurtured under martial law and they have always relied on ‘others’ shoulders’. He said that the eyes of those who are trying to bring a no-confidence motion should be opened today.

The leadership in the opposition is degenerating, he said, adding the opposition tried in the first year but they could not de-seat us, the opposition tried to de-seat us in the second year but also failed, and in the third year they also tried but failed. It is not the job of “tired wrestlers”, he added.

Separately, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the opposition has been given a surprise as the government succeeded to get the Electoral Reforms Bill, 2021 passed from the Majlis-e-Shoora with a majority vote.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said the electoral reforms bill, which secured 221 votes, is related to the usage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and granting the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021