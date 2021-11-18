‘Work on Babu Sabu Water project will start by 2023’

LAHORE: European Agency Country Director Philippe Steinmetz has said that the work on the Babu Sabu Water Treatment Plant project will start by January 2023.

He disclosed this during a meeting with the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Lahore, held here on Wednesday to review the progress of the Babu Sabu Water Treatment Plant. Wasa Lahore MD Syed Zahid Aziz chaired the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Wasa MD directed the officials to resolve technical issues regarding the project on a priority basis. “The 60 billion rupees project will be completed in different phases,” he added.

He told the meeting that the European Agency has also promised to provide technical and financial support for the establishment of a project management unit.

It may be mentioned that the European Agency has agreed to provide funding to Wasa Lahore to establish its first wastewater treatment plant at Babu Sabu. Through this plant, the city’s sewage water will be treated and subsequently will be discharged into River Ravi. The project aims to reduce pollution in Ravi’s water and will also help in addressing other environmental issues.

