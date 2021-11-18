Affidavit ‘proves’ innocence of Nawaz, says Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the alleged affidavit of the former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Judge (CJ) Rana Muhammad Shamim was “the third major testimony from within the judiciary” proving the innocence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and her.

Talking to media here on Wednesday after appearing before the Islamabad High Court (IHC),she said that her party was not interested in replacing the prime minister by a no-confidence motion, adding “those manage in-house like change events we are not interested in getting their help”.

Maryam said, “Arshad Malik had testified in favour of Nawaz Sharif, so soon the wrongdoers will be exposed”. She said that the third major testimony came from within the judiciary, adding the testimony of the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan has come to light, as well.

Maryam said that the case of Judge Arshad Malik was suppressed. She added if justice is not being doled out to a judge then it is far from providing justice to common man.

Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence was abolished; Imran Khan has placed Pakistan on the verge of destruction with his incompetence, she said.

“We knew that the oppressors’ days were numbered but we didn’t expect the truth would come to light so soon,” she said and opined that instead of summoning GB CJ Rana Shamim along with newspaper publisher and the reporter, the honourable IHC should have summoned the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar.

“Instead of his statement being taken seriously, he (Siddiqui) was expelled from service. His case was then referred to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and he is waiting for justice,” she said, alleging the case of Arshad Malik was “deliberately ignored”. She deplored that in a country where judges are unable to get timely justice, common people can only wish for justice.

“The man who had announced the conviction in the Al Azizia reference gave a statement expressing the truth about Nawaz Sharif during his life.”

Justice Siddiqui, in 2018 had claimed that personnel of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were manipulating judicial proceedings, particularly ones involving Nawaz and Maryam.

In July 2019, Maryam Nawaz had presented recorded video clips of judge Malik in which, she claimed the judge admitted to convicting Nawaz Sharif unjustly due to “immense pressure”.

Maryam alleged that Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar was “a liar” because he was not defending himself at any forum. “What common man can do in a country where even a judge does not get justice?” she remarked referring to Rana Shamim’s revelations about former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar’s role in cases against her and her father, Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam further said that despite the fact that she and her father were innocent, they still regularly attend the court hearings. “But sadly, these judges do not show up in the court to answer the allegations levelled against them.”

She hoped that the “truth” spoken by the former top judge of the GB would not be treated as a contempt of court case.

Referring to the IHC’s proceedings on a report published in an English daily a few days ago, she said that the first notice should have been sent to former CJP Nisar.

She said that Saqib Nisar cannot get away by issuing a simple statement, adding that if former PM Nawaz Sharif and she can appear before the courts 200 times, why cannot Saqib Nisar?

Nawaz Sharif along with entire family has been facing courts for the past five years, despite knowing the fact that the cases are bogus, she maintained.

The PML-N leader said the former GB judge made his statement under oath and had also asked Nisar to submit his response in the same manner, but the latter “ran away”. She accused the former CJP of targeting PML-N leaders for the framing of contempt-of-court charges to “stop them from contesting elections”.

She questioned why a former chief justice was exempted from court appearance, especially when three-time former Prime Minister Sharif never objected to appearing in courts in cases against him.

She said Sharif’s innocence was proven by three judges, “but the verdict against him is still intact and the nation is watching all of this.”

“Talal Chaudhry and many others were targeted through suo motu notices,” she alleged. “They were thrown out of electoral competition under a plan because the ex-CJP knew these people will be elected to strengthen the electoral muscle of the PML-N.”

She further said that during Senate Elections in 2018, Saqib Nisar did not allow PML-N candidates to contest elections on the party ticket, adding that her father was removed from party leadership by the former CJP who repeatedly targeted the PML-N.

Saqib Nisar is responsible for all the problems being faced by the Pakistani masses today, she said and added that “project Imran Khan” is nothing but a “total destruction and defame”.

Only solution to get out of the problem is to respect the Constitution by holding free and fair elections, she said.

She also called the statement of former CJP Nisar declaring PM Imran Khan “Sadiq” and “Ameen” (honest and righteous), a “biggest sin”. She held the former top judge responsible for “all the crises Pakistan is facing today”.

“I request the people who were a part of a conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif that “Project Imran Khan” is nothing more than “humiliation and destruction”, and they must undo historic injustices doled out to him. He (Sharif) suffered oppression for five years. It’s enough. Release him now,” she appealed.

She also criticised the government for ignoring the plight of the masses, who are facing the worst kind of inflation, saying Pakistan was the only country in the world where prices are different in the morning and in the evening.

