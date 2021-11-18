Bhatti made Punjab Cooperative Bank president

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet has approved appointment of Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti as president of Punjab Cooperative Bank.

According to a statement, he will also serve as chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank besides holding the office president. It added that the bank has lost millions of rupees due to the vacant office of president. Bhatti has been chosen from among 81 candidates. A high powered selection committee had recommended for his appointment.

