ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rise in road accidents due to reduced visibility feared

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has feared a rise in road accidents due to a reduced horizontal visibility with intensifying fog throughout Punjab.

Already, at least six people had been killed while 10 others were injured in separate road accidents in Punjab during the last 48 hours. In the first accident, at least two students were killed and 10 others injured when a school van collided with a train while passing through an unmanned railway crossing in Sheikhupura.

While, in another accident in the capital city left four killed when a car overturned after hitting a road divider and eventually collided with four other vehicles, causing serious injuries to four people.

According to the PDM sources, the moisture level is inching up fast to 80 percent at present, which is likely to cross 90 percent in another week or so that would intensify fog throughout Punjab.

They said presently fog has yet not descended but soon it would reach the ground level with low air pressure after further drop in mercury to the level of 10 to 11 degree Celsius. They said a dry spell has already aggravated the blending of toxic particles with air once the moisture level would cross 90 percent.

Chief Meteorologist Sahib Zad Khan confirmed the apprehensions, saying that no immediate rainy system would be developed for at least another one week that would lead to a high moisture level and ultimately intensifying fog in the province. The induction of toxic particles out of vehicles combustion and stubble burning would convert it to smog, which is detrimental to human health, he said.

According to him, the low horizontal visibility due to a thick fog would affect the vision of vehicle drivers, a situation that may lead to more road accidents. Also, he said, flight schedules at the airport would also be disrupted due to the phenomenon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDM Pakistan Meteorological Department railway crossing Sahib Zad Khan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rise in road accidents due to reduced visibility feared

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories