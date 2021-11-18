Authenticity of affidavit of former judge ‘suspicious’: Aitzaz

LAHORE: PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Wednesday declared the authenticity of an affidavit of former chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim against former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar as suspicious.

Talking to the journalists on the Lahore High Court premises, Aitzaz said the affidavit of the former judge apparently looked bogus as the allegations narrated in it were flimsy. He said how a chief justice, if wants, would issue unlawful instructions to a high court’s judge while sitting in a gathering as alleged by Rana Shamim.

He said the affidavit of Rana Shamim was just another ploy by the Sharif family like the controversies of “Calibri font” and letter of a Qatari prince.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021