ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen warns US could again hit debt limit on December 15

AFP 18 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The US government may run out of money by December 15, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday in a letter encouraging lawmakers to raise the country’s debt limit to avoid a default.

Democrats and Republicans in Washington have squabbled in recent months over raising the legal limit on how much debt the United States can accumulate.

In October, they came within days of hitting the ceiling before agreeing to a $480 billion stop-gap hike, which Yellen said would keep the government running until December 3.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Treasury secretary extended her prediction for when the deadline would be hit by about two weeks. But she warned: “there are scenarios in which Treasury would be left with insufficient remaining resources to continue to finance the operations of the US government beyond this date.”

“To ensure the full faith and credit of the United States, it is critical that Congress raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible,” Yellen wrote.

The latest imbroglio comes in the midst of long-running negotiations over Democratic President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan to invest $1.85 trillion in American social social services and education.

The Republican minority in Congress opposes the measure, and has said it will not agree to debt ceiling increases to pay for it, although much of the debt the US government takes on funds outlays approved by prior Democratic and Republican administrations.

In October, they argued that Democrats who lead the House and Senate should raise the limit unilaterally, before eventually dropping their blockade to allow passage of the temporary increase.

The United States has never defaulted on its debt and its Treasury bonds play a major role in the global financial system, but economists warn a failure to raise the ceiling would cause a massive financial crisis.

Joe Biden Nancy Pelosi Janet Yellen US government

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Yellen warns US could again hit debt limit on December 15

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories