Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

  • Fire brigade team has arrived on the spot
BR Web Desk 17 Nov 2021

Karachi's Victoria Market caught fire on Wednesday, the third mishap to occur in the port city this week and the second to occur in Saddar Town.

The fire brigade team and the police have also reached the site, Aaj News reported. Shopkeepers are being directed to leave shops and come out of the market.

Despite being the financial hub and the country's largest metropolis, Karachi reports hundreds of fire incidents in a year owing to its outdated infrastructure. A shortage of fire fighting equipment aggravates rescue efforts as well.

Factory in Karachi's SITE area catches fire

Earlier, on Sunday, a fire engulfed Karachi’s Cooperative Market in Saddar and inflicted heavy financial losses. Initially, four fire engines were called, but the number was increased to 10 as the flames kept spreading.

Dozens of shops gutted as fire engulfs Karachi's Cooperative Market

The fire department declared it a third-degree fire and sought assistance from other government agencies including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and the Karachi Port Trust. All fire stations across the metropolis were put on high alert.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported, said it would be early to say what caused the fire to start.

Additionally, a day after the fire engulfed Karachi’s Cooperative Market, a factory located in Karachi's SITE area also caught fire.

