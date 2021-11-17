ANL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
BYCO 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
FFL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
GGL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 31.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.94%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.65%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.69%)
NETSOL 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-2.99%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
SNGP 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.42%)
TELE 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.78%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,802 Decreased By ▼ -41.64 (-0.86%)
BR30 20,649 Decreased By ▼ -572.16 (-2.7%)
KSE100 46,344 Decreased By ▼ -198.73 (-0.43%)
KSE30 18,002 Decreased By ▼ -96.24 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Naomi Osaka 'shock' adds to growing calls over fate of Peng Shuai

AFP 17 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said that she was in "shock" about fellow tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since alleging that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

Osaka added her voice to growing concern within tennis about Peng's fate, with men's number one Novak Djokovic and numerous other players in recent days saying they were deeply worried about her.

The 24-year-old Osaka wrote a short statement on Twitter, where she has 1.1 million followers, accompanied by #WhereIsPengShuai -- a hashtag which has been widely used on social media.

"Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok," the Japanese former world number one wrote. "I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way."

Pressure is growing on Chinese authorities to clarify the status of the 35-year-old Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion.

Peng alleged on the Twitter-like Weibo earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had "forced" her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.

It was the first time the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of China's ruling Communist Party, but the post was swiftly deleted and nothing has been heard from Peng since.

The Women's Tennis Association called Sunday for Peng's claims to be "investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship".

WTA chairman Steve Simon told The New York Times that they had information that she "is safe and not under any physical threat".

China has remained quiet about Peng and its national tennis association did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

Details of Peng's accusations have been scrubbed from China's heavily censored Internet.

Naomi Osaka

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Naomi Osaka 'shock' adds to growing calls over fate of Peng Shuai

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Read more stories