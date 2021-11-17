MQM-P says it supports PTI govt on electoral reforms, EVMs

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the federal government on Tuesday announced to support the PTI-led government on the issue of electoral reforms and the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The announcement was made by MQM-P leader and the Federal Minister for Information Technology, Amin-ul-Haque. He said that the MQM-P has extended its support as the federal government has ensured to table two more bills.

The bills related to the construction of Hyderabad University and Census will be tabled along with the EVMs, he added.

On Monday evening, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said the joint parliament session had been convened at about 2pm on Wednesday after the reservations of government allies were addressed.

All our allies, Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Mulsim League–Q (PML-Q), have agreed to support our electronic voting machine (EVM) bill, said Chaudhry.

He said his while talking to media about the claims by Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Court Rana Shamim who said former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar intervened in cases against ex-premier Nawaz Sharif and his family, and leveraged his authority to delay their bail until after 2018 elections.