Minister visits Saddar Cooperative Market

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh government has constituted a committee to review the causes of the incident and estimation of the losses, caused by the fire in Saddar cooperative market.

He expressed such views while talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to the fire affected site here on Tuesday.

He said that a final decision will be reached only after its report is received. A committee had been constituted to investigate the incident which would submit its report in 15 days. The cause of the fire would be known only after the report was received.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said in response to a question that how much damage has been done, can’t guess yet. The correct estimate will come only when the report comes. “We have the proper documentation of this market, which contains the correct number of shops, he said.