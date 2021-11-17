Minister asks Hesco, Sepco to ensure steady power supply

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday asked Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to resolve public complains and ensure uninterrupted power supply to their consumers.

The minister was presiding over a meeting at the Sindh Energy Department office. He said the complaints received from the people should be resolved at any cost. He lamented the exploding of power transformers in different parts of the province and non-timely repair or replacement of them. He said burnt transformers should be replaced.

The minister directed that the village electrification projects should also be completed within time. The meeting was attended by Sindh Energy Secretary Abu Bakar Madani and other officials.

