NY apartment case: Zardari seeks pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari, on Tuesday, said that those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan into power have confessed that they have made a mistake.

Talking to media after filing an application before the Accountability Court seeking pre-arrest bail in response to a notice served on him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiring details of his alleged ownership of an apartment in New York, he said that those who brought Imran Khan into power have admitted their mistake. “Now how they will address this mistake. Allah knows better,” he said.

To a question, he said that Imran Khan’s government would not complete its tenure. “We have already seen this. In the past, Justice Qayyum had a tape phone calls with Saifur Rehman and some friends,” he said while replying to another question regarding recent controversy about former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

When asked about Maryam Nawaz’s petition, Zardari refused to comment and said that Maryam was like a daughter to him.

Earlier, he filed an application through his counsel Farooq H Naek before the Accountability Court for pre-arrest bail in the NAB inquiry over the alleged New York flats.

“The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already granted pre-arrest bail but after promulgation of the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021, we are filing an application for seeking pre-arrest bail before Accountability Court,” Naek told the court.

The accountability court has approved pre-arrest bail application of Zardari and directed him to deposit surety bond of Rs500,000.

The court issued notice to the NAB and adjourned hearing till November 23.

