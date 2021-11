FAISALABAD: Great news for the residents of Faisalabad. PIA’s flights to Dubai, which were suspended due to corona, were resumed for the citizens.

From November 22, two flights a week will depart from Faisalabad to Dubai, two flights a week will arrive and two will depart from December 7, as Monday and Tuesday flights will depart from Faisalabad to Dubai and Monday and Thursday flights will arrive for two weeks.

