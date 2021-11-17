ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
‘Smaller parties are being pressurized to attend joint sitting’

NNI 17 Nov 2021

QUETTA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that smaller parties are being pressurized to attend the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Speaking to media here Tuesday, the PDM chief said that the government is not running but it is ‘being run’. “We also know about those are running the government. He said there is a lot to be said on this subject but he does not want to make deteriorate the situation.

He said that the government does not have a majority and its coalition partners are not ready to support it, adding that ‘incompetent rulers’ are using illegal methods to prolong their power.

“The government is preparing a ‘fake parliament’ for legislation. The joint session of the Parliament was adjourned due to the fear of defeat. People have been taken to safe houses. We have received reports that the government has a ‘forced’ majority. The law and rules will be overviewed for approaching the court,” he maintained.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that smaller parties were being pressurized to attend the joint session of the Parliament. “The hasty steps of rulers make the matter dubious. If there is illegal interference in politics then complaining about it is our right.”

The PDM chief said that it is sad when this prime minister is called ‘elected’, adding that people don’t expect anything from the incumbent government and the country is being run by ‘force’.

“We are waging a ‘jihad’ against the illegitimate ruler. People are committing suicides due to hunger of their children. People are selling their children because of inflation. ‘Inflation bombs’ are being dropped on the people. The whole nation is facing the worst inflation. The PDM is the voice of the common people.”

Referring to the affidavit of former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief justice Rana Shamim, the PDM head maintained that there should be a judicial inquiry into the affidavit, saying that former premier Nawaz Sharif will himself decide when to return home.

He further said that there is need of an alternative before overthrowing the Punjab government.

