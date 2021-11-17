ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Evacuee properties: SC directs FIA to take action in response to AGP’s report

Terence J Sigamony 17 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action on the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) report on evacuee properties.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the suo moto on the illegal sale of evacuee properties.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) earlier submitted a report on properties in the possession of the Trust.

The report contains the details of48,000 evacuee properties.

Shoaib Suddle, chairman of the one-man commission, said the AGP had conducted an audit of the properties in the past as well and found illegality in7,143 properties.

He complained that the Trust supplied only 50 per cent of property record.

The Court, therefore, ordered the ETPB chairman to provide complete record of the properties to the auditor general.

The DG FIA was asked to vacate the properties, which are illegally occupied.

The Court ordered the director general FIA to file an initial report on the action against the persons illegally occupying the evacuee properties within one month.

Thebench directed the AGP to audit the evacuee properties in two months.

The bench also sought the details of the fund, set up by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, for the relief of families of the Peshawar church victims.

Samuel Pyara, leader of Christian community, informed that the federal and the KP government contributed Rs100 million each for the fund.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, upon the direction of the Court, submitted a report pertaining to the attack on Patron-in-Chief of Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar.

Dr Ramesh in the last hearing had informed thebench that he has been given death threats by one Mahboob Qazi, stated to be a government servant.

He said that Mahboob came to his apartment in Bath Island in a Hilux vehicle and beat his guard.

According to the report, the Sindh police has registered an FIR.

Sajid Mehmood, informed the bench that Ramesh Kumar is his neighbour and his guards harass the people of the area.

The chief justice advised Ramesh and Sajid to resolve the matter through dialogue. The case was adjourned for one month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court FIA ETPB Auditor General of Pakistan Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Evacuee properties: SC directs FIA to take action in response to AGP’s report

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Imported used buses: age limit enhanced

Read more stories