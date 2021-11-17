17th Int’l Trade and Industrial Fair: Governor praises govt for taking steps to contain spread of Covid-19

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has appreciated the measures taken by the government to control Covid-19 pandemic, which is evident from the participation of foreign delegations in the 17th International Trade and Industrial Fair.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition on Tuesday. The three-day event will conclude on November 18, 2021. The diplomats from Iran and Belarus also visited the exhibition.

As many as 54 local and foreign delegates are participating in the expo. Several companies from Belarus and Iran have setup over 100 stalls showcasing their products. Business-to-business (B2B) meetings also held.

Governor Sindh said Expo Centre Karachi was the hub of trade fairs, and added this arena would soon be modernized, while the Vaccination Center would be limited to one hall to facilitate and encourage the foreign visitors.

Andrei Metelitsa, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Pakistan discussed bilateral relations. He welcomed all kinds of cooperation with Pakistan and stated that bilateral ties are based on mutual connectivity.

Andrei Metelitsa said Pakistan would be an important trading hub going forward. He said International Trade and Industrial Fair is an important forum for the promotion of petrochemicals, tyres and other products.

The diplomat said bilateral trade between two countries is $120 million and there is much more potential to increase the same.

“Belarus is the member of Eurasia Group, and the entire group is willing to further develop trade and investment relationship with Pakistan.”

Council General of Iran, Hassan Nourian also appreciated the trade and industrial exhibition and expressed intentions to further improve bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Vice President Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, Umair Nizam said the pandemic had frozen all activities, and now trade is on a new path. “Leading local and international brands are showcasing alternate energy, auto engineering and transport sector products.”

Umair Nizam said over 5,000 visitors attended the event. It is expected over 10,000 persons would visit this exhibition.

