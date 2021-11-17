Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (November 16, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2650 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2650 Indus 2700 Bajwa 2700 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2750 United 2700 Abdullah Textile 2650 Indus 2750 Bajwa 2750 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2900 Suriya Tex 2850 United 2700 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2875 Nadeem Textile 2850 Indus Dyeing 2900 Abdullah Textile 2800 Lucky Cotton 2750 22/1. Bajwa 2900 United 2800 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2850 26/1. AL-Karam 3050 Amin Text 3000 Shadman Cotton 3000 Diamond Int'l 3000 Lucky Cotton 2950 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2950 30/1. Amin Tex. 3150 Al-Karam 3150 Jubilee Spinning 3000 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3150 Lucky Cotton 3050 Diamond Intl 3100 32/1 Abdullah Textile 3000 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3750 52/1 Lucky Cotton 4100 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 4000 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 3000 Amin 3000 Indus Dyeing 3050 Bajwa 3000 Nadeem Textile 3000 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3850 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4350 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 3000 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3250 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4600 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4750 CHEES CONES 10/1. Kasim Tex 1900 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1850 Super 1300 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 2200 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CASTINCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Imported 255.00 Local 222.00 Rupali 220.00 75/36/0 Imported 212.00 Local 188.00 Rupali 186.00 75/36/Him Imported 245.00 Local 202.00 Rupali 196.00 100/36/0 Imported 190.00 Local 175.00 Rupali 172.00 100/48/INT Imported 210.00 Local 185.00 Rupali 180.00 150/48/0 Imported 184.00 Local 162.00 Rupali 160.00 150/48/Him Imported 190.00 Local 165.00 Rupali 162.00 300/96/0 Imported 185.00 Local 160.00 Rupali 158.00 300/96/Him Imported 190.00 Local 162.00 Rupali 160.00 150/144/Sim Imported 190.00 Local 178.00 150/144/Him Imported 215.00 Local 187.00 75/72/Sim Imported 220.00 Local NA 75/144/Sim Imported 240.00 Local 205.00 FDY 50/24/SD Imported 185.00 75/72/SD Imported 185.00 50/36/BR Imported 200.00 Local 198.00 100/36/BR Imported 190.00 150/48/BR Imported 156.00 300/96/BR Imported 156.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST IMPORTED MJS YARP.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 181.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 185.00 A. A. Cotton 183.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 191.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 189.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 195.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 206.00 A. A. Cotton 205.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 191.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 219.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 230.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 248.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 220.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 305.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 218.00 Prima 216.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 30/S Kcetex 240.00 Prima 238.00 Local (AVG Price) 235.00 40/S Kcetex 287.00 Prima 285.00 Local (AVG Price) 265.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 215.00 Local 200.00 30/S Kahtex 220.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 162.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 167.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 172.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 187.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 192.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 215.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 280.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 226.00 A. A. Cotton 223.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 235.00 IFL 229.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 231.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00 IFL (52 48) 256.00 A. A. Cotton 242.00 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00 Zainab (Combed) 266.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 255.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 264.00 Zainab (Combed) 278.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 265.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 297.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 280.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 275.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 308.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 316.00 45/1 PC Zainab 316.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 260.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 275.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 285.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 295.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC K.G I.C.I. 1.D 250.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 250.00 I.C.I. Bright 253.00 Rupali 1.D 252.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 250.00 Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 250.00 Ibrahim 1.D 252.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 253.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 254.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 380.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 380.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 370.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 370.00 Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00 =======================================

NOTE :-These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day.

Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism.

SECRETARY - P.Y.M.A

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021