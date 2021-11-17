Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
17 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (November 16, 2021).
CONES CARDED
10/1.
Indus 2650
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2650
Indus 2700
Bajwa 2700
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2750
United 2700
Abdullah Textile 2650
Indus 2750
Bajwa 2750
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2900
Suriya Tex 2850
United 2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2875
Nadeem Textile 2850
Indus Dyeing 2900
Abdullah Textile 2800
Lucky Cotton 2750
22/1.
Bajwa 2900
United 2800
CONES CARDED
24/1.
United 2850
26/1.
AL-Karam 3050
Amin Text 3000
Shadman Cotton 3000
Diamond Int'l 3000
Lucky Cotton 2950
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2950
30/1.
Amin Tex. 3150
Al-Karam 3150
Jubilee Spinning 3000
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3150
Lucky Cotton 3050
Diamond Intl 3100
32/1
Abdullah Textile 3000
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3750
52/1
Lucky Cotton 4100
COMBED CONE
40/1
Indus CF 4000
COMBED CONE
20/2.
GulAhmed 3000
Amin 3000
Indus Dyeing 3050
Bajwa 3000
Nadeem Textile 3000
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3850
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4350
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3250
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4600
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4750
CHEES CONES
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1900
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1850
Super 1300
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 2200
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED
20% CASTINCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported 255.00
Local 222.00
Rupali 220.00
75/36/0
Imported 212.00
Local 188.00
Rupali 186.00
75/36/Him
Imported 245.00
Local 202.00
Rupali 196.00
100/36/0
Imported 190.00
Local 175.00
Rupali 172.00
100/48/INT
Imported 210.00
Local 185.00
Rupali 180.00
150/48/0
Imported 184.00
Local 162.00
Rupali 160.00
150/48/Him
Imported 190.00
Local 165.00
Rupali 162.00
300/96/0
Imported 185.00
Local 160.00
Rupali 158.00
300/96/Him
Imported 190.00
Local 162.00
Rupali 160.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 190.00
Local 178.00
150/144/Him
Imported 215.00
Local 187.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 220.00
Local NA
75/144/Sim
Imported 240.00
Local 205.00
FDY
50/24/SD
Imported 185.00
75/72/SD
Imported 185.00
50/36/BR
Imported 200.00
Local 198.00
100/36/BR
Imported 190.00
150/48/BR
Imported 156.00
300/96/BR
Imported 156.00
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES(PER LBS)
+ GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST IMPORTED
MJS YARP.C. COMBED
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 181.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 185.00
A. A. Cotton 183.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 191.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 189.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 195.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 206.00
A. A. Cotton 205.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 191.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 219.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 230.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 248.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 220.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 305.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00
IMPORTED MVS YARN
20/S
Kcetex 218.00
Prima 216.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
30/S
Kcetex 240.00
Prima 238.00
Local (AVG Price) 235.00
40/S
Kcetex 287.00
Prima 285.00
Local (AVG Price) 265.00
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 215.00
Local 200.00
30/S
Kahtex 220.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 162.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 167.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 172.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 175.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 187.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 192.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 215.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 280.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 226.00
A. A. Cotton 223.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 235.00
IFL 229.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 231.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00
IFL (52 48) 256.00
A. A. Cotton 242.00
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00
Zainab (Combed) 266.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 255.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 264.00
Zainab (Combed) 278.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 265.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 297.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 275.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 308.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 316.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 260.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 275.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 285.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 295.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 250.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 250.00
I.C.I. Bright 253.00
Rupali 1.D 252.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 250.00
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 250.00
Ibrahim 1.D 252.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 253.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 254.00
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 380.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 380.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 370.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 370.00
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00
NOTE :-These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day.
Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism.
SECRETARY - P.Y.M.A
