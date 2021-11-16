ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold's rally halted by retail sales snag

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

Gold retreated on Tuesday from an over five-month peak as upbeat U.S. retail sales data for October gave a fillip to the dollar, making the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold was down 0.4pc at $1,855.78 per ounce by 12:04 p.m. ET (1704 GMT), having earlier hit $1,876.90, its highest since June 14.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.5pc to $1,858.20.

Retail sales in the United States accelerated more than expected last month, giving the economy a lift at the start of the fourth quarter and sending the dollar to a 16-month high.

The report shows consumption can handle high prices and remains pretty strong, which is positive for risk appetite, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Gold resumes rise as inflation concerns underpin safe-haven appeal

"This was a pretty strong retail sales beat so there are mounting risks to the outlook. It will be a slower grind higher (for gold), but we should still have the all-clear for a move towards $1,900," Moya said.

Gold has added more than 2pc since last Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in October. ?

"The notion that U.S. inflation has yet to peak should keep bullion well bid, as long as the Fed doesn't veer from its patient approach to any rates lift off," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Monday the Fed will not hesitate to raise interest rates, but the central bank should wait to gauge if inflation and labor shortages prove to be more long-lasting.

Rate hikes tend to weigh on gold, as they push bond yields up, raising the metal's opportunity cost.

Silver fell 0.4pc to $24.93 per ounce and platinum dropped 1.7pc to $1,068.76, while palladium edged up 0.1pc at $2,155.80.

Silver Edward Moya US dollar Spot gold U.S. gold Thomas Barkin U.S. inflation

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold's rally halted by retail sales snag

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will defend title at home

Surprising opposition is fearful of a machine, says PM Imran about EVMs

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

Google, Amazon and several other websites down

Tarin expresses concern over inflation, but confident regarding exchange rate

Pakistan's rupee registers second successive gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 807 points as positive triggers aid bulls' comeback

Shahid Afridi to represent Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Facebook claims hackers in Pakistan targeted Afghan users

Nation fighting against an illegal, incompetent govt: Fazl

Read more stories