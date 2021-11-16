ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble falls past 73 vs dollar as geopolitical woes mount

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble fell past 73 versus the dollar on Tuesday, taking a hit from mounting geopolitical concerns related to the Russian military buildup near Ukraine and Russia's anti-satellite missile test.

At 1250 GMT, the rouble shed 1.1% to 73.33 against the dollar, its weakest since Sept. 21 apart from a seconds-long drop on the Moscow Exchange on Oct. 22 that was likely caused by a trading error.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 1% to 83.18.

After hitting its strongest level since mid-2020 of 69.21 against the dollar in late October, the rouble came under selling pressure last week after a Bloomberg report said that U.S. officials had told EU counterparts about concerns over possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Russia's risk measured by five-year credit default swaps that reflect the cost of insuring exposure to sovereign debt jumped to 99.2 basis points, their highest since April 22.

The Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border have spurred fears of a possible attack. But Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO alliance.

Russia also came under the spotlight after it conducted an anti-satellite missile test that, as U.S. officials said, generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that will pose a hazard to space activities for years.

Rouble recovers from steep losses, stocks up

Russia denied allegations by the United States, Britain and NATO that the test had been dangerous for orbiting spacecraft.

In the short term, the rouble may remain volatile in the range of 72-73 versus the dollar but it could win back the recent losses quickly if the political background stabilises, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The rouble is set to receive support from month-end taxes that boosts demand for the currency as well as from expectations of more interest rates hikes by the central bank.

Russian stock indexes gave up earlier gains and fell.

The dollar-denominated RTS index declined 1.2% to 1,770.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 4,113.9 points.

Rouble

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble falls past 73 vs dollar as geopolitical woes mount

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will defend title at home

Surprising opposition is fearful of a machine, says PM Imran about EVMs

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

Tarin expresses concern over inflation, but confident regarding exchange rate

Pakistan's rupee registers second successive gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 807 points as positive triggers aid bulls' comeback

Nation fighting against an illegal, incompetent govt: Fazl

English cricket rife with racism, my life made 'hell', says Rafiq

US CDC lowers travel risk advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

Read more stories