ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans, wheat consolidate after rally

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean prices inched lower on Tuesday from an earlier five-week high while wheat pulled back from Monday's nine-year peak as traders watched for further signs of demand, including any Chinese purchases following talks between Washington and Beijing.

Corn similarly ticked lower, with a firm dollar and US harvest progress encouraging grain markets to consolidate.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $12.55-1/4 a bushel by 1303 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since Oct. 8.

The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said US soybean crush rose in October to 183.993 million bushels, the third-highest monthly volume on record and above the average of market forecasts.

A video call on Monday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has also spurred hopes that renewed dialogue could bolster Chinese buying of US soybeans.

"The market suspects that China's importers have and will make hefty purchases of US soybeans in that context," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said.

Soybeans ease, strong demand curbs losses; wheat near multi-year high

The market will be monitoring any announcements of daily export sales under the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) reporting system.

Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Monday, in what was the biggest daily soybean sale in a month.

In a separate report on Monday, the USDA estimated that the US soybean crop was 92% harvested as of Sunday, in line with analyst expectations but behind the five-year average of 93%.

The US corn harvest was 91% complete, also matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

A headline rating for the US winter wheat crop improved to 46% good-to-excellent condition from 45% a week earlier, surpassing an average analyst expectation for no change.

CBOT wheat was down 0.3% at $8.24 a bushel but remained near its latest nine-year high of $8.29-1/2 set on Monday.

Corn ticked down 0.2% to $5.75-1/2 a bushel.

International demand for wheat has remained steady despite rising prices in major exporting countries. Traders were watching to see if Algeria would make a purchase in an import tender after traders said the country's grain agency pushed back an initial deadline of Monday.

Wheat soybean

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans, wheat consolidate after rally

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will defend title at home

Surprising opposition is fearful of a machine, says PM Imran about EVMs

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

Tarin expresses concern over inflation, but confident regarding exchange rate

Pakistan's rupee registers second successive gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 807 points as positive triggers aid bulls' comeback

Nation fighting against an illegal, incompetent govt: Fazl

English cricket rife with racism, my life made 'hell', says Rafiq

US CDC lowers travel risk advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

Read more stories