Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,105,488 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 253,719,560 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 4,916 new deaths and 356,448 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,240, followed by Ukraine with 838 and Hungary with 304.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 764,365 deaths from 47,221,647 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 611,346 deaths from 21,960,766 cases, India with 463,852 deaths from 34,456,401 cases, Mexico with 291,204 deaths from 3,846,508 cases, and Russia with 257,837 deaths from 9,145,912 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 609 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 378, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 368, Montenegro with 353, Republic of North Macedonia with 352, Hungary with 333 and Czech Republic with 295.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,531,068 deaths from 46,310,707 cases, Europe 1,460,545 deaths from 78,895,262 infections, and Asia 884,365 deaths from 56,546,714 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 793,711 deaths from 48,971,490 cases, Africa 220,767 deaths from 8,565,686 cases, Middle East 211,980 deaths from 14,145,140 cases, and Oceania 3,052 deaths from 284,565 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.