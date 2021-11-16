ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan ends at 5-1/2-month high as investors welcome Biden-Xi meeting

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan ended Tuesday's domestic trading session at a 5-1/2-month high against the dollar, as investors welcomed talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Both the onshore and offshore yuan jumped, with the onshore spot price hitting a high of 6.3666 per dollar before ending domestic trading session at 6.3770, the strongest such close since June 1, up 0.11% from previous late night close.

Its offshore counterpart also leapt to 6.3616 at one point, the highest since June 1.

Currency traders said the meeting between Biden and Xi offered signs of improvements in bilateral relations and chances of partial tariff removals.

"The virtual summit was only meant to ease tension. It was not intended to achieve normalisation of the bilateral relationship," said Raymond Yeung, China economist at ANZ.

"The summit paves the way for subsequent trade negotiations, during which the U.S. may soften its trade measures against China."

Trade disputes between the world's two largest economies have been one of the key factors influencing the yuan and broad financial market sentiment over the last few years.

"I think the (U.S.) president and his secretary of state are beginning to find channels through which agreement can be reached," said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust.

"And in fact it was just last week that some contemplation of reducing tariffs against China was floated by Washington, and that was eagerly received in Beijing. So I want to be careful and not be overoptimistic."

Yuan slips against dollar

The Biden administration was getting traction with China in talks over Beijing's compliance with a Trump-era trade deal, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said last week, but she declined to predict an outcome while discussions continue.

"The possibility of substantial improvement in Sino-U.S. relations within this year is not high," Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, said, expecting the yuan to consolidate on the firmer side of 6.4 per dollar in the near term.

Yuan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan ends at 5-1/2-month high as investors welcome Biden-Xi meeting

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will defend title at home

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

Tarin expresses concern over inflation, but confident regarding exchange rate

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

US CDC lowers travel risk advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

Pakistan's rupee registers second successive gain against US dollar

MQM-P decides to support govt on electoral reforms

Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister's home

Oil rises on tight inventories, demand worries limit gains

Israeli minister says UAE oil pipeline deal should be scrapped

Read more stories