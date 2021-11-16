ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will defend title at home

  • Country last staged an ICC event in 1996
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Nov 2021

Pakistan will host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, announced the country's cricket board on Tuesday, a development that comes as a major boost to the cricket-starved nation.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also confirmed the development, providing a detailed schedule of its upcoming events as well.

Pakistan last staged an ICC event in 1996, co-hosting the ICC World Cup along with Sri Lanka and India.

Ramiz Raja, the current chairman of the PCB, expressed his delight at the development.

"It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality," he tweeted.

In July, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had submitted an expression of interest to host six International Cricket Council (ICC) events in the 2024-31 cycle. Of these, the board was keen to host the three-venue ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and 2029 on its own.

Pakistan optimistic to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Besides, the cricket board also offered to host the remaining four events, two eight-venue ICC T20 World Cups, 2026 and 2028, as well as the two 10-venue ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups 2027 and 2031, in partnership with other Asian countries.

Meanwhile, the ICC provided a roadmap of its upcoming events, saying that the Champions Trophy "officially returns" amid reports that the tournament would not take place again after Pakistan won the edition in 2017.

Recently, the PCB also said that it would host the Asia Cup 2023 edition.

In an official statement, the cricket board chairman had said that the 2023 tournament will be a 50-over format and will be held in September.

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board ICC Champions ICC Champions Trophy

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will defend title at home

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

Tarin expresses concern over inflation, but confident regarding exchange rate

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

US CDC lowers travel risk advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

Pakistan's rupee registers second successive gain against US dollar

MQM-P decides to support govt on electoral reforms

Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister's home

Oil rises on tight inventories, demand worries limit gains

Israeli minister says UAE oil pipeline deal should be scrapped

Read more stories