MQM-P decides to support govt on electoral reforms

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to support the government on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) bill in the joint sitting of Parliament scheduled to be held on November 17, it was reported on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq has confirmed that MQM-P will support the government over the new legislation proposed in the joint session.

"This decision was taken after consultation with the coordination committee," Haq said. He mentioned that the party was briefed on EVM by the federal science and technology minister a day earlier.

All political parties must come forward for electoral reforms, says Fawad

He added that on their request, a bill regarding Hyderabad University and the census will also be presented in the joint meeting.

'Govt trying to prevent vote-rigging'

On November 13, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said PTI's core committee wants the proposed electoral reforms to come to the parliament soon, adding that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is in contact with the opposition to develop consensus over the issue.

He said that the government is trying to create a system that can help in preventing vote-rigging.

Earlier, the government postponed a joint session of the parliament as the coalition parties had reservations about the electoral reforms bill.

The joint session had been called by the government to pass the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and electoral reforms bill.

On its part, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) continues to reject the PTI government’s electoral reforms and the idea of introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the general election, terming it as the “simplest way to rig the polls.”

'Beneficiaries of corrupt system oppose electoral reforms'

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically said the government's upcoming bill on the use of EVMs is "not for vested interests, but a step towards a free and fair next general election".

He said the beneficiaries of the corrupt system would however oppose the electoral reforms by any means for their vested interests. He was addressing the members of the parliament ahead of the bill on EVMs to be tabled in the joint session of the Senate and National Assembly.

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

Imran Khan said the "mafia" and the "product of corruption" desired status-quo of the polling system. He urged the parliamentarians to make the government's move successful, considering it a 'Jihad' (fight) against corruption.

"The objective of the electoral reforms is to uphold the spirit of democracy and give the coming generations a system based on the morality of truth and honesty," he said.