India decides to reopen Kartarpur Corridor from Wednesday

The Indian government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for the upcoming Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations from November 17-26.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government has decided to reopen the corridor on Wednesday (tomorrow).

"This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," he tweeted.

In 2019, the Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. However, on March 16, 2020, it was closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

India urged to allow Sikh pilgrims to travel through Kartarpur Corridor

The corridor was reopened on June 29, 2020 under Covid-19 related protocols. However, India, despite resumption of international travel all over the world, had not opened the corridor from its side.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) had said that Pakistan looks forward to hosting devotees from India and around the world. "Pakistan expects that India in the spirit of cooperation would allow pilgrims to travel through the Corridor to visit Kartarpur Sahib," the FO said.

Meanwhile, the ceremonies to mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak will begin at Kartarpur Gurdwara Complex on Wednesday. Thousands of Sikh Yatrees residing across the world including India, are arriving to attend the event.

A delegation of 10 Afghan Sikh Yatrees arrived in Peshawar through Torkham border crossing on Tuesday, according to media reports.