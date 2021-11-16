ANL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
ASC 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
ASL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.64%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.4%)
FFL 11.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
GGGL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GGL 34.79 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.63%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.22%)
KAPCO 30.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.04%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.98%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.43%)
NETSOL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.84%)
PACE 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.6%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.2%)
TELE 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.6%)
TRG 124.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.63%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,794 Increased By ▲ 78.4 (1.66%)
BR30 20,770 Increased By ▲ 398.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 46,218 Increased By ▲ 482.07 (1.05%)
KSE30 17,965 Increased By ▲ 218.89 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162mn over warrants, Musk tweets

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday sued Tesla Inc for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car...
Reuters 16 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday sued Tesla Inc for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract related to stock warrants after its share price soared.

According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla in 2014 sold warrants to JPMorgan that would pay off if their "strike price" were below Tesla's share price upon the warrants' expiration in June and July 2021.

JPMorgan, which said it had authority to adjust the strike price, said it substantially reduced the strike price after Musk's Aug. 7, 2018 tweet that he might take Tesla private at $420 per share and had "funding secured," and reversed some of the reduction when Musk abandoned the idea 17 days later.

But Tesla's share price rose approximately 10-fold by the time the warrants expired, and JPMorgan said this required Tesla under its contract to deliver shares of its stock or cash. The bank said Tesla's failure to do that amounted to a default.

"Though JPMorgan's adjustments were appropriate and contractually required," the complaint said, "Tesla has flagrantly ignored its clear contractual obligation to pay JPMorgan in full."

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment after market hours.

According to the complaint, Tesla sold the warrants to reduce potential stock dilution from a separate convertible bond sale and to lower its federal income taxes.

JPMorgan said it had been contractually entitled to adjust the warrants' terms following "significant corporate transactions involving Tesla."

The automaker in February 2019 complained that the bank's adjustments were "an opportunistic attempt to take advantage of changes in volatility in Tesla's stock," but did not challenge the underlying calculations, JPMorgan said.

Musk's tweets led to US Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges and $20 million fines against both him and Tesla.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Elon Musk Tesla Manhattan federal court

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162mn over warrants, Musk tweets

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

US CDC revises travel advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister's home

Bitcoin falls more than 4% to near $60,000

Textile group exports witness 26.55pc growth in 4 months

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

Read more stories