Copper rises as risk sentiment improves after Xi-Biden summit

Copper prices rose on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved on positive developments from a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $9,724 a tonne by 0326 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2% to 71,050 yuan ($11,157.35) a tonne.

Biden and Xi stressed their responsibility to the rest of the world to avoid conflict. Xi called Biden an "old friend" and said the two sides must increase communication and cooperation.

China's yuan hit a more than five-month high against the dollar, as investors embraced positive developments from the presidential talks.

FUNDAMENTALS