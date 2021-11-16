ANL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
ASC 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.98%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.15%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 11.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
GGGL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GGL 34.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.22%)
KAPCO 30.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.04%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.98%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.49%)
NETSOL 116.51 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (4.03%)
PACE 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.9%)
TELE 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.6%)
TRG 124.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.49%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.64%)
WTL 2.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,794 Increased By ▲ 78.35 (1.66%)
BR30 20,769 Increased By ▲ 397.22 (1.95%)
KSE100 46,197 Increased By ▲ 460.73 (1.01%)
KSE30 17,953 Increased By ▲ 206.71 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Copper rises as risk sentiment improves after Xi-Biden summit

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

Copper prices rose on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved on positive developments from a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $9,724 a tonne by 0326 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2% to 71,050 yuan ($11,157.35) a tonne.

Biden and Xi stressed their responsibility to the rest of the world to avoid conflict. Xi called Biden an "old friend" and said the two sides must increase communication and cooperation.

China's yuan hit a more than five-month high against the dollar, as investors embraced positive developments from the presidential talks.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract fell to $32.50 a tonne, the lowest level since Oct. 8, indicating that the tightness in nearby supplies has eased.

  • ShFE nickel fell 1.7% to 144,060 yuan a tonne, zinc declined 1.4% to 22,855 yuan a tonne, aluminium shed 1.4% to 19,185 yuan a tonne and lead decreased 0.9% to 15,255 yuan a tonne.

  • LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,653 a tonne, while nickel rose 0.4% to $19,670 a tonne and zinc increased to $3,230.50 a tonne.

Copper

