ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGGL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
GGL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.3%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.71 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.31%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.49%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,776 Increased By ▲ 60.23 (1.28%)
BR30 20,720 Increased By ▲ 348.39 (1.71%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 362.88 (0.79%)
KSE30 17,913 Increased By ▲ 166.32 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Palm oil to fall to 4,822 ringgit; monthly spread to blame

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,769-4,822 ringgit per tonne, as it faces a resistance at 4,998 ringgit.

Simply based on the continuous chart, the drop appears to be due to the resistance. However, there is a deeper reason that the third month contract would switch on Tuesday.

The near 200 ringgit spread between January and February contracts would have a big impact on the chart formation. A big gap is expected to form at the market open on Tuesday.

Regardless of the technical or mechanical reason behind this drop, the downtrend from the Oct. 21 high of 5,220 ringgit would develop further within a falling channel.

On the daily chart, the contract is doomed to fail breaking a strong resistance at 5,024 ringgit, which is pointed by a falling trendline. The failure could be followed by a slide of the price toward 4,698 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

