ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGGL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.63%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.3%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.02%)
TELE 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.38%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.4 (1.26%)
BR30 20,715 Increased By ▲ 343.5 (1.69%)
KSE100 46,107 Increased By ▲ 371.14 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,919 Increased By ▲ 173.25 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Hong Kong stocks open higher

AFP 16 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the opening minutes of trade on Tuesday, extending a recent rally, with traders keeping tabs on a virtual summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping that comes with US-China at a low ebb.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 percent, or 55.74 points, to 25,446.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.85 points, to 3,530.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.11 percent, or 2.59 points, to 2,459.80.

Hong Kong stocks China US Hang Seng Index

