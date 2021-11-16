ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five anti-smog squads constituted in Punjab

Recorder Report 16 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted five anti-smog squad comprising representatives from the environment department, police, city administration, LESCO, WASA, and MCL to conduct weekly inspection of all industries in Lahore and to take stern action on violations.

This was disclosed at two separate media briefings conducted by Punjab Minister for Environment Muhammad Ramzan and spokesperson of Punjab government Hassan Khawar here on Monday.

Besides this, environment department in collaboration with SUPARCO is launching a pilot project in Lahore to develop different types of environmental models to address the root causes of pollution, said the Punjab Environment Minister.

Muhammad Rizwan said public needs to understand that smog is a form of air pollution that fumes into the air, created by the combination of fog while major cause of SMOG included 43% pollution from transport sector, emissions from industries 25%, waste and solid waste burning included 20%.

Large scale burning of crop residues in India also aggravates the smog situation in Punjab, especially in Lahore. In this regard, the department of environmental protection has set up anti-smog committees at the district level while the establishment of smog squads has also been ensured in the department.

Meanwhile the spokesperson of Government of the Punjab, Hasaan Khawar, asked people to play their role in pointing out the violations of environment laws and lodge their complaints to government helplines.

Calling burning of crop residues on both sides of the border a major cause of smog, he said that so far fines of Rs 3.6 million and 824 FIRs have been registered against violations. He stated that, so far, 700 smoke-emitting vehicles have been fined with up to Rs 3.8 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government SUPARCO anti smog squads Muhammad Ramzan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Five anti-smog squads constituted in Punjab

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories