Pakistan

Sale of evacuee properties: SC summons FIA DG, ETPB chairman

Terence J Sigamony 16 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court summoned director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) today (Tuesday) regarding the sale of evacuee properties.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday heard the suo moto attack on the Hindu temple in Karak. The chief justice taking notice of the illegal sale of the evacuee properties summoned the DG FIA and the chairman ETPB.

However, after the break the DG appeared before the bench, while the counsel of the Board informed that the chairman is in Lahore.

He, therefore, sought time until tomorrow (Tuesday) for his appearance.

The chief justice, addressing the DG FIA, said the Sikhs, Hindu, and other minorities have properties in Pakistan, which are under the control of the ETPB, but the Trust officials have sold many of the properties.

He remarked that the Board officials consider the evacuee properties as their personal assets. The chief justice questioned under what law the evacuee properties could be sold.

He said selling of the evacuee properties is a violation of the law, but the Board officials are selling them. He said that the Board has failed to fulfill its responsibility, and asked the counsel to inform its chairman to appear before the court.

The ETPB counsel acknowledged that the evacuee properties have been sold. About the construction of the temple, the advocate general Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa informed that construction work of Hindu temple in Karak has been completed.

He further said that the provincial government is recovering money from the people who have attacked and destroyed the temple.

He said out of 123 persons, who destroyed the temple, 23 persons have paid Rs3.1 million, adding the money has been deposited in the provincial exchequer. The advocate general informed that pipelines have been laid for the supply of water to the people living around the Hindu temple.

He further said that the sewerage lines have also been laid. At the conclusion of the hearing, Patron-in-Chief Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar informed that unidentified persons have attacked him in Karachi.

The Court took notice of the attack and directed the inspector general of police to submit the report regarding the matter and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court FIA Hindu temple ETPB

