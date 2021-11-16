BoI to hold E-Kachehry tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: After successfully conducting the first E-Kachehry in August, the Board of Investment (BoI) will hold its second E-Kachehry on November 17, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm. The E-Kachehry will be conducted by Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar.

In the previous public outreach activity, many people from the business community contacted the BOI with their queries and concerns.

The nature of queries ranged from establishing branch and liaison office to visa issues, Special Economic Zones etc. Most queries were promptly addressed and the remaining were taken up with the concerned departments whilst ensuring follow-up mechanism.

