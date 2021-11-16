Sanofi celebrates 100 years of insulin discovery

LAHORE: As World Diabetes Day approaches, Sanofi Pakistan marked 100 years of insulin discovery with distinguished health experts of the country, namely: Prof Dr Saeed A Mahar - Past President: Pakistan Endocrine Society - PES, DR Abbas Raza- ISE Executive Committee member: International Society of Endocrinology (2018 - 2022), Dr Faisal Masood Qureshi- Executive Member: Pakistan Endocrine Society.

"In 1923, Sanofi was the first to produce insulin commercially and activate its power to save and improve lives. Since then, we have played a pivotal role in innovations whose transformative power today reaches over 15 million people", shared Salman Shamim (Head of Diabetes Franchise, Sanofi Pakistan). "Before insulin, the only treatment for diabetes consisted of a starvation diet," he added.

He further shared with the audience that Sanofi's insulin campus in Frankfurt is the centre of its insulin expertise, and the world's largest insulin production site in the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021