ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

P&G extends partnership with HOPE with $100,000 funding

KARACHI: Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced extension of its Gender Equality initiative, with Health...
Press Release 16 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced extension of its Gender Equality initiative, with Health Oriented Preventive Education (HOPE) for women’s skill development and girls’ education.

The programme, with a funding of $100,000, reinforces the company’s commitment to contribute towards the economic empowerment of women in the country.

The launch of this programme with long-term NGO partner HOPE was announced three years ago in 2018, which included establishment of 7 vocational training centres and provision of quality secondary education to women and girls in semi-urban and rural areas.

During the last three years, more than 11,600+ against a target of 10,000 were reached. Additionally, P&G partnered with UN Women to provide over 100 women with skill development and financial literacy training, enabling them to set up small-scale business ventures in Sialkot.

An evidence-based research study was also conducted, aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship and documentation of gender-responsive procurement practices in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Adil Farhat, Chief Executive Officer P&G Pakistan, said, “We have extended cooperation with long-term partner HOPE to reach out to more women in marginalized communities to ensure that women and girls have equitable access and opportunity.”

Commenting on the partnership Dr Mubina Agboatwalla, Chairperson HOPE, said, “This programme, in collaboration with P&G, came into being to support this kind of empowerment.

With the setup of 6 vocational training centres, many women and girls in areas such as Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Gadap, Ghagger, Muzaffargarh and soon Muzaffarabad, learn skills that provide them with a chance to have a brighter future.”

P&G hope Adil Farhat Dr Mubina Agboatwalla

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

P&G extends partnership with HOPE with $100,000 funding

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories