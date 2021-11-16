P&G extends partnership with HOPE with $100,000 funding

KARACHI: Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced extension of its Gender Equality initiative, with Health Oriented Preventive Education (HOPE) for women’s skill development and girls’ education.

The programme, with a funding of $100,000, reinforces the company’s commitment to contribute towards the economic empowerment of women in the country.

The launch of this programme with long-term NGO partner HOPE was announced three years ago in 2018, which included establishment of 7 vocational training centres and provision of quality secondary education to women and girls in semi-urban and rural areas.

During the last three years, more than 11,600+ against a target of 10,000 were reached. Additionally, P&G partnered with UN Women to provide over 100 women with skill development and financial literacy training, enabling them to set up small-scale business ventures in Sialkot.

An evidence-based research study was also conducted, aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship and documentation of gender-responsive procurement practices in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Adil Farhat, Chief Executive Officer P&G Pakistan, said, “We have extended cooperation with long-term partner HOPE to reach out to more women in marginalized communities to ensure that women and girls have equitable access and opportunity.”

Commenting on the partnership Dr Mubina Agboatwalla, Chairperson HOPE, said, “This programme, in collaboration with P&G, came into being to support this kind of empowerment.

With the setup of 6 vocational training centres, many women and girls in areas such as Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Gadap, Ghagger, Muzaffargarh and soon Muzaffarabad, learn skills that provide them with a chance to have a brighter future.”