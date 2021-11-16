ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
BOP 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGGL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.16%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.3%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.83%)
TELE 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.43%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.73 (1.27%)
BR30 20,718 Increased By ▲ 346.32 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,111 Increased By ▲ 374.95 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,920 Increased By ▲ 173.36 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

New auto policy places strong focus on export, says EDB chief

Recorder Report Updated 16 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Engineering Development Board (EDB) chairman Almas Hyder said around 8 million vehicles in different categories will be produced annually by the year 2026.

Speaking at the annual dinner of PAAPAM, hosted by its outgoing chairman Abdur Rehman Aizaz, the EDB chairman said, “The new auto policy has a strong focus on export as well as capacity enhancement of the industry.”

Almas said the policy aims to generate volumes of over 600,000 in four-wheelers, over 100,000 in tractors, and over 7 million units per annum in motorcycles by the year 2026. Meanwhile, PAAPAM has announced that the 19th edition of Pakistan Auto Show, one of Pakistan’s most popular exhibitions, is going to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from January 21-23.

“The auto show is a very important opportunity for local companies and businesses in Pakistan to showcase their capabilities,” said Zain Shariq, convener of PAS 2022.

He said the show reflects the level of engineering that’s being undertaken in Pakistan and how it is adding value to the local manufacturing industry and hence, is a good avenue for consumers and policymakers to witness local development.

PAAPAM chairman Razzak Gauhar said the association has always played a pivotal role for the provision of business opportunities and growth of the Auto Engineering Industry as a whole.

At the PAS 2022, PAAPAM will establish a substantive business generation model for everyone including PAAPAM members who are not exhibiting and the representatives of the allied industries, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Paapam Engineering Development Board Auto Policy Pakistan Auto Show Zain Shariq

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

New auto policy places strong focus on export, says EDB chief

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories