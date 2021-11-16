New auto policy places strong focus on export, says EDB chief

KARACHI: Engineering Development Board (EDB) chairman Almas Hyder said around 8 million vehicles in different categories will be produced annually by the year 2026.

Speaking at the annual dinner of PAAPAM, hosted by its outgoing chairman Abdur Rehman Aizaz, the EDB chairman said, “The new auto policy has a strong focus on export as well as capacity enhancement of the industry.”

Almas said the policy aims to generate volumes of over 600,000 in four-wheelers, over 100,000 in tractors, and over 7 million units per annum in motorcycles by the year 2026. Meanwhile, PAAPAM has announced that the 19th edition of Pakistan Auto Show, one of Pakistan’s most popular exhibitions, is going to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from January 21-23.

“The auto show is a very important opportunity for local companies and businesses in Pakistan to showcase their capabilities,” said Zain Shariq, convener of PAS 2022.

He said the show reflects the level of engineering that’s being undertaken in Pakistan and how it is adding value to the local manufacturing industry and hence, is a good avenue for consumers and policymakers to witness local development.

PAAPAM chairman Razzak Gauhar said the association has always played a pivotal role for the provision of business opportunities and growth of the Auto Engineering Industry as a whole.

At the PAS 2022, PAAPAM will establish a substantive business generation model for everyone including PAAPAM members who are not exhibiting and the representatives of the allied industries, he said.

