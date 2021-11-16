KP CM gives administrative secretaries a free hand in dealing with corrupt officials

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given free hand to the administrative secretaries for strict action against the officials involved in malpractices said that they should not bow to any political pressure and take actions against them across the board.

He was chairing a special meeting of provincial departments including Health, Education, Local Government and all the Works Departments held here on Monday.

Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Riaz Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and concerned administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The chief minister while taking notice of the complaints regarding alleged corruption and malpractices at lower level in some departments, directed provincial ministers and administrative secretaries to compile lists of officers and officials allegedly involved in malpractices to remove all such officers and officials from their positions within one-week time.

The chief minister expressed displeasure on the existing picture of governance in the province especially in Newly Merged Districts, directed the administrative secretaries to finalize homework as soon as possible to remove all the district heads and other officials of their respective departments from their positions having negative reputation with regard to financial matters.

He made it clear that in case of no action against officials involved in malpractices, the concerned administrative secretaries would no longer hold their post.

It was decided in the meeting to make necessary amendments in the relevant laws for immediate removal of corrupt elements from services further deciding to collect information about such officials through intelligence agencies.

He further directed the concerned authorities to strictly implement the transfer policies of the provincial government and to transfer all the Section Officers and supporting staff working on the same post for more than two years adding that there should be a visible and positive change in the overall governance system within next couple of months.

The chair also directed the administrative secretaries of all departments to ensure quality of works on development projects being carried out by their respective departments.

Mahmood Khan made it crystal clear that good governance and eradication of malpractices in government departments was on top of the incumbent government’s agenda and as such no compromise would be made on it.

On this occasion, the chief minister highly appreciated the efforts of District Administration Malakand and Malakand Levies for arresting the accused of the murder of social activist Muhammad Zada Agrawal and said that the culprits of this cold blooded murder would be punished as per the provisions of law and justice would be done to the bereaved family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021