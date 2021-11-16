ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP CM gives administrative secretaries a free hand in dealing with corrupt officials

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given free hand to the administrative secretaries for strict action...
Recorder Report 16 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given free hand to the administrative secretaries for strict action against the officials involved in malpractices said that they should not bow to any political pressure and take actions against them across the board.

He was chairing a special meeting of provincial departments including Health, Education, Local Government and all the Works Departments held here on Monday.

Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Riaz Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and concerned administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The chief minister while taking notice of the complaints regarding alleged corruption and malpractices at lower level in some departments, directed provincial ministers and administrative secretaries to compile lists of officers and officials allegedly involved in malpractices to remove all such officers and officials from their positions within one-week time.

The chief minister expressed displeasure on the existing picture of governance in the province especially in Newly Merged Districts, directed the administrative secretaries to finalize homework as soon as possible to remove all the district heads and other officials of their respective departments from their positions having negative reputation with regard to financial matters.

He made it clear that in case of no action against officials involved in malpractices, the concerned administrative secretaries would no longer hold their post.

It was decided in the meeting to make necessary amendments in the relevant laws for immediate removal of corrupt elements from services further deciding to collect information about such officials through intelligence agencies.

He further directed the concerned authorities to strictly implement the transfer policies of the provincial government and to transfer all the Section Officers and supporting staff working on the same post for more than two years adding that there should be a visible and positive change in the overall governance system within next couple of months.

The chair also directed the administrative secretaries of all departments to ensure quality of works on development projects being carried out by their respective departments.

Mahmood Khan made it crystal clear that good governance and eradication of malpractices in government departments was on top of the incumbent government’s agenda and as such no compromise would be made on it.

On this occasion, the chief minister highly appreciated the efforts of District Administration Malakand and Malakand Levies for arresting the accused of the murder of social activist Muhammad Zada Agrawal and said that the culprits of this cold blooded murder would be punished as per the provisions of law and justice would be done to the bereaved family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan Taimur Saleem Jhagra Amjad Ali Khan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

KP CM gives administrative secretaries a free hand in dealing with corrupt officials

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories