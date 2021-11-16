Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
16 Nov 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (November 15, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07475 0.07263 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07600 0.07263 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08913 0.08863 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.11888 0.11213 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.15500 0.14275 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.22600 0.22088 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.39850 0.35750 0.39850 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
