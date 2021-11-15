ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

AFP 15 Nov 2021

KABUL: Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid.

The UN has warned that around 22 million Afghans or half the country will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover.

"There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul.

He cited World Food Programme figures showing 3.2 million Afghan children under the age of five will be acutely malnourished by the end of the year, and said the previous US-backed government did not do enough to avert disaster.

A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition, WHO says

"For twenty years, the health sector has remained dependent on foreign aid. No basic work has been done ... so the healthcare infrastructure and its resources could survive," he said.

Foreign donors and non-governmental organisations have financed everything, he continued, adding: "No factories have been built, the domestic resources haven't been utilised."

The Taliban overthrew the previous US-backed government on August 15 following a lightning offensive into the capital.

The international community then froze the aid on which the country's economy so heavily relied.

"How we can provide services if the foreign resources are curtailed and the international organisations cut their aid?" Omar said.

"The World Bank, EU, and USAID (the US development agency) do not fulfil the promises they made to the people of Afghanistan," he said.

Urging US to show 'heart', Taliban thank world for promised aid

"Organisations made commitments to the people of Afghanistan, and made promises to mothers, children, and the needy. Their slogan was to keep health services away from politics, but when the (regime) change took place, unfortunately, they all ended up with a political agenda," he said.

The food crisis comes after Afghanistan has already been devastated by more than four decades of conflict.

World Food Programme international community Afghan children Afghan economy Afghanistan's food Afghanistan's food crisis

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Former CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations by ex-GB judge

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 40 TLP workers

President, Balochistan CM discuss political situation

After a week-long losing streak, Pakistan's rupee gains against US dollar

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam named captain of ICC's Team of the Tournament

Pakistan's Abhi raises funds at $40-million valuation

Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

SHC grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

Factory in Karachi's SITE area catches fire

Read more stories