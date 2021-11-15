ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold's seven-day rally pauses, subdued dollar limits losses

Reuters 15 Nov 2021

Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Monday following a recent inflation-driven rally, with a weaker dollar and a pullback in US bond yields limiting losses in bullion.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,864.85 per ounce by 1308 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,866.20.

Bullion, traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, rose to a near five-month high last week as US consumer prices posted their sharpest annual jump in 31 years.

"Gold has plenty of support, and is only seeing a bit of profit taking," after a seven-day winning streak which is not common for the metal, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"While a stronger US dollar hasn't been a major headwind for gold recently, "the fact that (dollar) is off today could be a little bit supportive for prices," Erlam added.

Gold nears 5-month peak as inflation worries boost appeal

Limiting losses in gold, the dollar eased on Monday from an almost 16-month high as traders awaited fresh clues on Federal Reserve's interest rate hike plans on the back of red-hot inflation.

US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also pulled back, reducing non-yielding bullion's opportunity cost.

Meanwhile, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said, "if gold fails to break above $1,870 today, then there is a risk that could push it back down to $1,830-$1,835 area, as that could disappoint some investors."

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Sunday he expected higher inflation in the next few months but said the US central bank should not over react to elevated inflation as it was likely to be temporary.

Interest rate hikes tend to reduce non-interest bearing gold's appeal as it raises the metal's opportunity cost.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.4% to $25.18 per ounce.

UBS analysts see a weaker silver price with the Fed's policy normalisation, along with higher interest rates, and inflation pressure likely fading in 2022.

Platinum fell 0.4% to $1,078.12, while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,110.19.

Gold Prices gold demand gold producer

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold's seven-day rally pauses, subdued dollar limits losses

Former CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations by ex-GB judge

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 40 TLP workers

President, Balochistan CM discuss political situation

After a week-long losing streak, Pakistan's rupee gains against US dollar

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam named captain of ICC's Team of the Tournament

Pakistan's Abhi raises funds at $40-million valuation

Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

SHC grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

Factory in Karachi's SITE area catches fire

Read more stories