ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Delhi government resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

AFP 15 Nov 2021

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government pushed back Monday against a call by India's top court to declare a "pollution lockdown", as children stayed away from school for a week because of dangerous smog levels.

Air quality in Delhi -- among the world's most polluted cities -- regularly plummets to the "severe" category in winter with levels of harmful particulates at dangerous levels.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court suggested imposing for the first time a "pollution lockdown", effectively confining the megacity's 20 million people to their homes.

In a submission to the court on Monday, the city government said that such a step would only be "meaningful" if states surrounding Delhi are also included.

One of the contributors to the smog that hangs over the city in winter is smoke from farmers burning their crop residue in neighbouring states.

New Delhi to shut schools, construction sites as pollution worsens

Delhi is also ringed by several satellite cities like Noida and Ghaziabad that are home to millions of people.

"Given Delhi's compact size, a lock down would have limited impact on the air quality regime," the Delhi government said.

It conceded, however, that industry was the biggest contributor in the city's air pollution followed by transport and dust emanating from roads and construction sites.

It said the farm fires were contributing only four percent to the city's PM 2.5 -- the most harmful particulate matter that is responsible for chronic lung and heart diseases.

Last week, PM 2.5 levels in the city touched 500, more than 30 times maximum safe limits according to the World Health Organization.

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

On Monday, PM 2.5 levels eased after winds dispersed the pollutants and hovered at around 160, according to the government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Delhi's chief minister on Saturday announced a week-long closure of all government offices as well as schools, while also banning construction activity until November 20.

A 2020 report by Swiss organisation IQAir found that 22 of the world's 30 most polluted cities were in India, with Delhi ranked the most polluted capital globally.

The same year, the Lancet said 1.67 million deaths were attributable to air pollution in India in 2019, including almost 17,500 in the capital.

India's pollution pollution lockdown air quality and pollution

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Delhi government resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 40 TLP workers

President, Balochistan CM discuss political situation

After a week-long losing streak, Pakistan's rupee gains against US dollar

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam named captain of ICC's Team of the Tournament

Pakistan's Abhi raises funds at $40-million valuation

Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

SHC grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

Factory in Karachi's SITE area catches fire

Tarin sees ‘speculation’ behind PKR slide

Read more stories